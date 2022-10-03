Luos never beg! MP Peter Kaluma blasts President Ruto over Homa Bay visit

President-elect William Ruto speaks to the media at his Karen residence on September 5, 2022 after his election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court of Kenya. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Honorable Peter Kaluma hit out at President William Ruto for visiting Homa Bay county on October 2, 2022, hours after he issued a statement explaining why he could not accompany the President while on his visit.

In a Twitter exchange with Gideon Keter, the President of the Youth Senate, Kaluma reminded the Kenya Kwanza ally that Luos never beg for anything.

“President William Ruto’s goodwill to the people of Homa Bay, my friend George Peter Kaluma, ungefika tu…He comes in peace and love of Kenya,” Keter wrote.

To this, Kaluma shot back saying no one needs or feeds on goodwill.

“We neither need nor feed on goodwill Mhesh! President Ruto can inform local leaders of his visits: or, enjoy the company of those crooks and political rejects who accompanied him to Homa Bay. Luos never beg!,” Kaluma replied on October 3, 2022.

Earlier in the day, the Azimio La Umoja allied MP had given his reasons for not being present when President Ruto visited the county for a church service and to interact with Homa Bay residents.

“Just got information that President William Ruto will be in Homa Bay today. Welcome, I’m unable to be with you due to a lack of means. Let there be better coordination in future so that the MP whose constituency you’re visiting has information and is available to receive you,” Kaluma initially said.

The Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga, also issued a statement saying she would be unavailable to receive the President, saying she was out of the county but assured him of a warm welcome.

“The people of Homa Bay have a culture of great hospitality and will warmly receive the President as he visits to pray with us. Karibu sana,” said Governor Wanga.

President Ruto attended a church service at AIC Church in Homa Bay town.

