Man in court for threatening to kill his mother





A 37 years old man who allegedly issued death threats to his mother at her house in Kasarani, Nairobi, was charged with threatening to kill her contrary to section 223 of the penal code.

Fransiseo Mwenda was charged at the Makadara law courts with threatening to kill Albina Kinyua on April 5, 2022, after allegedly uttering the words “Mama wewe unanikosea heshima na nitakumalinza, nitakuua (You woman, you have disrespected me. I will finish you, I will kill you)” to his mother.

Police and the prosecution believe the words amounted to death threats to the complainant.

Ms Kinyua recorded her son with a phone as he allegedly threatened to kill her and proceeded to an elder, where she reported the incident.

They proceeded to the area assistant chief, who advised her to report the matter at the Kasarani police station, where she filed a report.

Police officers proceeded to the area where the suspect was arrested.

Police investigations established that Mr Mwenda had been charged at the Makadara Law Courts on March 21 with assault after allegedly beating up his mother and was out on a cash bail of Sh30, 000.

Mr Mwenda denied the charges of issuing death threats to his mother before Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

He was released on a bond of Sh100, 000. The case will be mentioned on May 11 before hearing starts on September 18.

Mwenda was charged barely two weeks after a 24-year-old man who allegedly threatened his mother before evicting her from her house was charged in the same court.

Ethan Chege is accused of issuing death threats to Anastacia Ndunge at her house in Ruai within Njiru Sub County in Nairobi on March 6 this year.

The court heard that Mr Chege uttered the words “nitakukatakata kama mboga (I will cut you into pieces)” to his mother, words the police and prosecution believe were death threats to the complainant.

He denied the charges and was granted a bond of Sh200,000. His trial is yet to kick off.

