Man on the run after killing neighbour who tried to stop him from battering wife





Police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly escaped to Tanzania after he killed a neighbour who had responded and tried to stop him from battering his wife.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr David Chacha, 32, had a quarrel with his wife identified as Ms Mary that turned ugly.

It is then that the woman fled to the home of her mother-in-law where the suspect followed her and went on beating her up.

Also read: Shock as woman’s body is found in Embakassi flat

“The mother-in-law raised the alarm and their neighbor namely Mr Ronald Chacha, 24, came to their rescue only to be hit with a metal rode on the head by the suspect,” the police report reads in part.

The deceased then fell down and started bleeding profusely, neighbours rushed him to Mother and Child Hospital before he was referred to Kehancha Sub-County hospital and later to Migori Level Four Hospital where he died on arrival,” the report read in part.

Police officers at first could not trace the suspect but later found out that he had gone into hiding in Motemorabu, Tanzania.

Also read: Man stabs wife to death, then attempts suicide

This comes just hours after detectives in Kitengela nabbed a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old college student during a quarrel over a barmaid.

Mr Nicholas Mwaniki, 39, was on arrested on Sunday alongside his girlfriend Ms Farida Osman, 24, after being smoked out from their hideout in Kitui County.

Mr Mwaniki allegedly stabbed the student, who police have identified as Mr Jibrir Mohammed, inside a bar that he owns in Kitengela.

Police officers say that he had employed Ms Osman in the bar. It is believed that the murder was due to a love triangle.

Also read: Ex-KDF soldier arrested after stabbing man to death in fight over barmaid