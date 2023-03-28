Man who attacked bar patrons with machete in court for robbery with violence





A man who allegedly colluded with two accomplices attacked and robbed patrons as they left a bar in Kayole, Nairobi is facing robbery with violence charges.

Mr Michael Ochieng Obiero is accused of violently robbing Joseph Ochieng Owanga of his mobile phone worth Sh1,700 and Sh1,000 in cash during the incident that happened at Kayole Junction on January 21, 2023.

Mr Obiero is also facing two counts of causing grievous harm to Mr Owanga and his friend Kalvin Awuor on the same night contrary to section 234 of the penal code after he allegedly hacked them with a machete on the head and abdomen during the robbery.

Mr Obiero is accused of committing the offences jointly with Augustine Ochieng Churi and Samuel Awuor Alila, who were charged with the same offence in court two weeks ago. Awuor and Alila denied the charges when they were arraigned before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

The victims had left a bar after enjoying drinks and were going home when they were accosted by a group of armed men who attacked them with machetes. The gang of six men who had left the club earlier.

Mr Owanga sustained serious injuries including a skull fracture and a deep cut on the shoulder muscle. Mr Awuor sustained injuries on his legs after he was allegedly cut with machetes.

The three suspects who have been charged in court were known to the complainants who they left unconscious by the roadside after the attack.

Both were rushed to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Kayole before they were transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The matter was reported to the police by the victims’ families on January 24, 2023. The victims later recorded their statements with the police after they were discharged from the hospital.

Mr Obiero denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts. He was remanded in custody pending ruling for his application for bail.

The prosecution told Ms Mwangi that Mr Obiero’s accomplices were released on a bond of Sh300, 000 and pleaded for similar bond terms for the suspect. The case will be mentioned on June 5, 2023.

