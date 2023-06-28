Manhunt launched for suspected robbers who shot dead M-Pesa agent





Police in Nairobi have launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a woman in Mathare slums by suspected gangsters.

Ms Beatrice Akinyi, who used to run an M-Pesa shop, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night after she was shot while heading home from work.

According to the police, Ms Akinyi died while receiving treatment at Marura Hospital in Mathare area.

“She was heading home from work and also had an unknown amount of money as she runs an M-Pesa shop,” a detective privy to the ongoing investigations told Nairobi News.

The sleuth who spoke in confidence said later that night the suspected robbers went on a drinking spree along Juja Road.

According to the police, the suspected robbers operate on a motorbike which they use to flee from any scene where they commit crime.

Police have asked members of the public to give information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, police in Dagoretti North Sub-county in Nairobi are investigating an incident in which a motorist was robbed as he waited for his apartment gate to be opened.

A CCTV footage which captured the incident shows the three suspects stealing from the man. One of the suspects, presumably a motorbike rider, is in a helmet.

The victim had just parked his car when the three waylaid him and made away with his mobile phone and money.

Cases of robbery have been on the increase in Dagoretti Sub-County. In the last two weeks, three people have been lynched for stealing from members of the public.

