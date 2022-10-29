Maria actress Dorea Chege brags about her 7-bedroom luxury mansion

Actress Dorea Chege and the house she is constructing. PHOTO: COURTESY

Actress Dorea Chege and the house she is constructing. PHOTO: COURTESY





Former Maria actress Dorea Chege has revealed her mansion’s cost, location and bedrooms.

In an interview with Buzz Central, Ms Chege said, “The bedrooms are around seven cause we have a theatre room.”

Adding that the house is in Juja, Ms Chege shared, “I have used around Sh3.7 million up to where the house is currently,” saying that what she has done is the skeleton and she will pump more money for it to be completed.

Also read: Harusi tunayo: Rayvanny weds Fahyma in secret marriage ceremony

Noting that the intention is to build her dream house, Ms Chege said, “I decided since my neighbor had bought then sold her piece of land, lemme buy theirs since my space was small and I needed to put so many things.”

Mid this year, the Kenyan thespian unveiled images of her mansion on her Instagram stories saying, “Just a small girl with big dreams. If you can dream it, you can do it 💯”

Also read: Is Wema Sepetu pregnant again? Family advises her to keep the news secret

In other photos of cement, she wrote: “I don’t want flowers; I want cement.”

A month after, Ms Chege introduced her man, Dj Dibul, to her fans in a TikTok dance.

“Aki mapenzi wewe,” she captioned the video, with netizens asking what happened to her affair with fellow actor Ronald Ndubi.

Also read: Four interesting facts about late Angela Chibalonza’s teen daughter, Wonder

The lovebirds were also fond of sharing their photos on social media to profess their love for each other.

Using deep love captions, the duo had seemingly become ‘couple goals’ to their fans until they pulled down the photos from their Instagram accounts.

Also read: Why Nameless hasn’t given Wahu a push gift, she responds – Exclusive

However, Ms Chege clarified that she was not romantically involved with Mr Ndubi and that they were just business friends.

“Ronald and I are good friends to date, we were very good friends and whatever we were doing, we were creating content. We met and talked and resorted to that as a way of making money. We were not dating, we were good friends,” she said.

Also, read our top stories today:

President Ruto restores punctuality, no time wastage

New Ride: Boni Khalwale gifts himself Sh8 million machine – Video

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022