Massive blackout to affect Nairobi County and three other counties

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya Power announced a massive blackout scheduled to hit Nairobi and four other counties today (June 13).

In a statement, Kenya Power said that the areas will be affected by scheduled power interruptions as from 9 am to 5 pm.

“These areas will be affected by scheduled power interruptions tomorrow,”they wrote in a tweet.

In Nairobi County, residents of Mountain View Estate should be prepared for the blackout. The specific areas mentioned by KPLC include; Mountain View Estate, Thiong’o Road, St Joseph Catholic and School, Kangemi Primary School, Part of Waiyaki Way and adjacent customers.

In Ruaraka, Barclay Sports Club, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Sports Club, Ruaraka Sports Club, Utalii Grounds and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Maraba Estate, the affected areas KPLC said include; Lwanda Shop, Liwatingu, Metrological, Shikhambi, Bukhulunya and adjacent customers.

The scheduled power interruptions will also affect Migori County, Kisii County, Homabay County, and Mombasa County.

In Osogo Nyasoko Area, the parts that will be affected include; Osogo Primary, Nyasoko Center, Nyasoko Primary, Makerere Primary and adjacent areas.

In Kisii County, the areas that will be affected include; parts of Keumbu and Kiamokama, located in Nyaribari Chache, plus parts of Bobasi Sub County.

The specific areas that will be undergoing the normal maintenance, according to Kenya Power, include; Nyosia, Keumbu, Eremo, Keboba, Nyabisabo, Ibeno, Nyanturago, Kabosi, Irondi, Kiamokama Factory, Kirwa, Kangwana, Chirichiro, Riondonga, Mwembe, Borangi, Nyamache Factori, Maji Mazuri, Kionduso, Kebuko, Nyamache Market, Kiobegi, Gionseri, Tukiamwana, Igare, Emenwa, Boitang’are, Nyamagwa and adjacent areas.

In Homabay County, the specific areas that will also experience the power interruptions are; parts of Kendu Bay and Adiedo.

The specific areas include; Kigwa Market, Ruma National Park, Wiga Market and schools, Nyadeda Market, Homahills, Pala and adjacent customers.

In the Coast Region especially parts of Mombasa County, the affected areas will be; Shauri Yako, Bankey estate, Freere Town, Mgongeni, Nactures Waters and adjacent customers.

