Milly Wa Jesus hints Kabi has been sued over co-parenting





Content creator Milly Wa Jesus has hinted that her husband Kabi Wa Jesus has been sued over their baby Abby.

Without revealing too many details during the ongoing gospel reality show ‘Oh Sister’, the mother-of-two became emotional as she spoke about co-parenting with Abby’s mother.

She was speaking to fellow gospel star Priscilla Ndanu about parenting.

Milly hinted that the baby’s mum, who is also Kabi’s blood cousin, may have taken him to court.

Milly hoped everyone would focus on the child, Abby, as she’s the one most affected by the whole situation.

“These are the things that pierce my heart very deeply. I don’t want to cry. Imagine, in the midst of all this, bado tuko court (we’re still in court),” she explained, adding that there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

Milly added that she hopes one day the drama will stop and co-parenting will be smooth.

“The last time I cried about this, nobody saw my heart and what I was going through. It was so hard. I’ve seen other people wenye wamekuwa able kufanya hii kitu ya co-parenting na inasucceed (who have been able to co-parent sucessfully). And I always pray to God that somehow pia hii yetu itasucceed,” she said.

The issue of Kabi Wa Jesus having a child with his cousin has always taken a toll on his wife Milly Wa Jesus.

The drama has certainly left the family in turmoil as Kenyans watched in shock and awe.

The couple recently took to their YouTube channel to open up to fans about their marriage.

Kabi said Milly lost trust in him after the drama.

Milly added that trust is given when a person is honest and has no hidden secrets.

Nairobi News contacted the couple but they were not available to speak.

