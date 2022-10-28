MP David Pkosing: No life in Turkana, Pokot, people live like animals





Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing has said that the government needs to think of a new strategy to bring peace and a lasting solution to the volatile North Rift region.

According to the MP, the government needs to pick a lesson from its neighbouring country Uganda which brought to an end the war among the Karamojong community.

Speaking on Friday morning during an interview at Spice FM, the MP said that the situation in the affected areas is horrible and that the ongoing drought has even exacerbated the situation.

“Take a chopper and fly to Tiaty, Baragoi, go to Turkana…there is no life. People live there like animals, people live there like savages and it is in an independent Kenya,” Pkosing said.

He said that the chances of war ending is far from over since the government keeps ignoring the local leaders and residents who have the best solution.

The MP said that the residents would leave peacefully if the government took the security there and had security camps in place, not just deploying them when needed.

“Let the army live there. In 15 years, you remove your army. People would have found a different way, a new normal.”

The legislator alleged that currently, there is no government security in the place, and people are living alone.

“When we mean government for ourselves, we mean security. There is no security there. Those people live alone. There is no police. There is nothing. When those people are fighting for survival in terms of water and grass, then there is no organization of government, so what happens, you fight for survival.”

When President William Ruto took over the leadership, he assured the nation that he would restore peace in the region and ends cattle rustling, which has been the main cause of fighting in the area.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki said that peace in the region will be his priority and that he will employ a new strategy different from what his predecessors did and failed.

