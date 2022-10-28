Ruto’s daughter wields power thanks to her campaign actions





President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto has toured three different counties in under a week, a move that could be attributed to the support she gave her father during the campaign season.

In a span of a week, Charlene has visited; Isiolo, Embu and Kirinyaga where she met the county officials and discussed on matters environment.

The environmental enthusiast, hinted at commencing tree planting in Isiolo come December.

“Today’s highlight was meeting @isioloCounty011‘s Deputy Governor Dr. James Lowasa and his team members at the Isiolo County Government offices. We engaged in key discussions on Climatic change and it’s impact on Environmental progression,” she tweeted.

She then toured Embu, where she said that the county officials were putting measures to create a niche for tourism in the county, saying it had great potential in Agritourism and Sports tourism.

“I was so honoured today to spend some time with one of the most effective female leaders in our country, Embu Governor H.E. @CecilyMbarire and Deputy Governor H.E. Kinyua Mugo. They are putting in serious measures to create niche tourism areas in Embu County and its environs.”

The second born of the Head of State also toured Kirinyaga county saying, “Kirinyaga County is ripe for investment in areas of hospitality and value addition of crops such as tomatoes.

It was a pleasure sitting and sharing on these matters with the Deputy Governor H.E. David Githanda. The progression of our counties is the progression of our countries.”

Her visits aimed at boosting the environment come at a time when President Ruto urged Kenyans to plant more trees, saying that was the only way to combat the adverse effects of climate change and the severe drought currently ravaging various parts of the country.

Adding every Kenyan should plant 300 trees to achieve their target of having planted 15 billion trees in the next 10 years.

Dr Ruto said, “The objective is to grow 5 billion trees in the next 5 years, and an additional 10 billion trees by 2032.”