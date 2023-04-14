Nairobi caretaker, 51, charged with raping mentally challenged woman, promising her chapati

Daniel Waka at the Makadara Law Courts. He was charged with rape. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A 51-year-old man was charged with raping a mentally challenged woman contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

The court heard that the incident reportedly occured at an apartment in Umoja, Nairobi, where he works as a caretaker.

Daniel Waka is accused of committing the offence on an unknown date in March 2023 at the rooftop of the building.

Mr Waka is facing an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the woman on the same date contrary to section 11 of SOA.

The court heard that the woman, 38, who is also physically challenged was hanging clothes on lines at the rooftop of the apartment where she lives with her relatives when the accused person allegedly accosted and raped her.

She told her family and the police that Mr Waka stopped after he saw another man approaching the rooftop and ran away after telling her to dress up and go.

He allegedly warned her against telling anyone what had happened to her, promising to buy her chapati.

Due to her condition, she could not remember the actual date of the incident. She was escorted to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where she was examined and medics ascertained that she had been violated.

Police later arrested Mr Waka after completing investigations.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts.

The suspect was freed on a bond of Sh100, 000.

The case will be mentioned on May 11 before hearing starts on September 27 this year.

