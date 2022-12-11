Naked man killed in Mariakani military barracks stand-off





Police have revealed the identity of a naked man who was killed by military guards manning the Mariakani Barracks in Kilifi County on December 10, 2022.

Mr Juma Kisao Kombe, 25, is said to have been shot at as he tried to gain entry into the military facility which is heavily guarded.

Also read: Martha Koome: Judicial Service Commission is not under state capture

South African’s Celeste Ntuli explains why female comedians are few

Alma Mutheu: I deferred my studies to focus on ‘TikToking’

Military officers say the man was spotted as he approached the gate box and ignored orders to retreat.

“One shot was fired in the air by the officers but he defied the signal to stop,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

It is then that the officer aimed at him shooting him on the neck and he died on the spot.

The body was transferred to the Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Cases of civilians risking their lives by accessing highly guarded premises within the country have been reported in the past.

In 2019, a 25-year-old university student was shot by police officers manning the Nairobi State House as he tried to access it through the fence.

Brian Kibet Bera, a fifth-year mechanical engineering student at JKUAT had earlier posted on his Facebook page that he would invade State House.

Police said the suspect was booked at a local police station before he was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was treated.

And in 2017, an intruder was shot dead by officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) at State House.

In a statement, State House said that the man was shot and killed near a perimeter fence far from main buildings within the compound.