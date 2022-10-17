Ndura Waruinge: Ocampo bribed me to fix Uhuru at the Hague





Former Mungiki leader Ndura Waruinge says former International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo lured him with Sh40 million so as to nail former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with a local Television station, Mr Waruinge who is now a preacher said Mr Ocampo and two other political leaders asked him to give false details to ICC judges against Mr Kenyatta.

The former Head of State was amongst suspects who faced charges at the Hage-based court in relation to the 2007/2008 post-election violence in Kenya which left 1000 people dead, and others displaced.

“In 2014, I was approached by Mr Ocampo and two well-known politicians to sign documents with some written evidence against Mr Kenyatta. The documentation explained how the former President paid me to go and kill,” claimed Mr Waruinge.

“He was accompanied by two well-known Kenyan politicians and told me that they would pay me Ksh40 million as long as I appended my signature,” he added.

Mr Waruinge did not name the other politicians.

Mr Waruinge says he asked Ocampo to give him to so he consults with his wife over the offer.

In December 2014, ICC withdrew charges of crimes against humanity against Mr Kenyatta.

At the time he was serving as the Head of State.

During the last hearing before the case was kicked out of the court, Mr Kenyatta, denied the charges and said that he felt vindicated.

At the time, the office of the prosecutor said that the Kenyan government was not cooperative and it had totally refused to hand over evidence that was vital in the case.

“My conscience is absolutely clear. This case was rushed here without proper investigations from the prosecution side,” he said.