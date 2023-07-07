Nikita Kering exudes style and elegance at Coke Studio launch (Photos)

Nikita Kering poses for a picture after she was unveiled as Kenya’s representative for this season's Coke Studio at Black Samurai Lounge on July 7, 2023. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu

Nikita Kering poses for a picture after she was unveiled as Kenya’s representative for this season's Coke Studio at Black Samurai Lounge on July 7, 2023. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu





Nikita Kering, a celebrated singer, exuded glamour as she confidently showcased her beautiful curves at the Coke Studio launch, donning the black Fashion Nova Sarah Sleeveless Midi Dress, known for its impeccable style.

The dress has become a favorite among A-listers and fashion enthusiasts.

Nikita effortlessly paired it with black over-the-knee high-heel boots, and a silver and white choker necklace that showcased her personal style while allowing the dress to take center stage.

Also read: How to stay stylish and warm this cold season with these fashion tips

Renowned for its chic design and versatility, this dress has become a go-to choice for numerous A-list celebrities.

It features a flattering silhouette, combining elegance and modernity.

The sleeveless design and midi length create a sophisticated yet comfortable look, perfect for various occasions.

The Kenyan ambassador for Fenty Beauty also chose a natural makeup look that beautifully enhanced her rich chocolate complexion.

Speaking at the launch, Nikita Kering’ mentioned how being a part of Coke Studio was a dream come true, having grown up watching the show.

Also read: Rhythm and Style: Victoria Kimani’s harmonious fusion of music and fashion

Collaborating with Khaligraph for her first-ever collaboration exceeded her expectations.

“I wasn’t sure how our styles would blend, but working with Khaligraph has been awesome. He is not only incredibly talented but also a sweetheart to work with. I couldn’t have asked for a better person to collaborate with on my first endeavor of this kind,” Nikita expressed her delight.

Also read: Kenyan fashion powerhouses making strides in 2023

During the launch, Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Coca-Cola’s Marketing Director for East and Central Africa, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch of Coke Studio 2023.

She highlighted the season’s unique opportunity to engage with a new generation of consumers, especially Gen Zs.

“With this season, we are excited to connect with Gen Z music enthusiasts worldwide. In an era where the entire universe is just a touch away, we are thrilled to bring the experience of cross-cultural fusion closer to home.

“Through local and international collaborations, our aim is to create music that unlocks uplifting experiences by showcasing the true magic that resides in unexpected connections and transcending borders,” Ms Kariuki-Rostom said.

The MC of the launch was media personality, Kwambox.

Also read: Outrageous fashion trends that left us speechless and broke the bank