Nikita Kering reveals celebrity crush





Kenyan songbird Nikita Kering has come out to confess the one celebrity she’s been crushing on for years.

In a recent interview following her successful stint in the music industry, Kering was featured on the New York Times Square Billboard, where she openly shared that she fancies Nigerian singer Rema, and that she dreams of having a collaboration with him.

“I’ve had a crush on Rema since I was in high school. Other than the fact that I have a crush on him, Rema is just so talented I think that he has found the most perfect balance between West African music and international music, and right now that’s my biggest challenge,” said the singer.

Just a week ago, the singer sparked rumors that she could be a member of the LGBTQ community after she shared a social media post with a rainbow flag (which signifies the queer).

Kering, however, hasn’t given any further details explaining her post.

Speaking about her interview with the New York Times Square Billboard, the singer credited her success in music to hard work and authenticity.

“You know they know that with persistence and originality, authenticity, that there is a space for her in New York Times Square where she can be appreciated.”

Last month Kering shared news of being featured on Spotify as their East African ambassador.

“I’m just grateful Equal Africa Ambassador. Thank you Spotify Africa for the opportunity to represent this initiative. Cheers to many more wins,” she said in an appreciation note on her Instagram.

When she was named the ambassador, she acknowledged Spotify praising it as a platform that presents an opportunity to come to the same level as her male counterparts.

“I’m so honored to be the Spotify Africa Equal Ambassador for the month of November. Through this platform, we highlight women’s experiences, in hopes that we can achieve gender equity in the music industry,” she said.

Kering is on a roll with her talent and continues to prove that hard work and consistency pay off, especially after she also recently joined amazing African artistes to perform at the Afrobeats concert courtesy of BB 1XREA conducted by the BBC Philharmonic.

The show is set to air very soon.

