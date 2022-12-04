Nimepigwa! Professor Hamo shares reasons behind swollen face

Comedian Prof Hamo on stage during the Laugh Festival held at the KICC Grounds on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Comedian professor Hamo has left his fans in stitches after he shared a video of himself with a swollen face and suggested he’d been beaten up for trying to steal a phone.

In the video shared on social media, the funny man, real name Herman Kago, claimed he attended a wedding and got into trouble when he reached out for a phone.

Many of his fans did not quite buy the story.

Some suggesting he’d probably been involved in a domestic tussle with one of his two wives.

But Hamo, known for his exploits on the popular Churchill Live stand up comedy show, has suggested in the past he was diagnosed with a medical condition that affects his face.

A few months ago, the comedian welcomed his fourth child with his first wife Zipporah.

This makes him a father of six, as he has two other kids with a fellow comedian Stella Buinei, commonly known as Jemutai.

He was once exposed by Jemutai for reportedly being a deadbeat dad and also controversially quit his job as a radio presenter.

