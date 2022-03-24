Nyayo Estate residents protest water shortage – VIDEO





Residents of Nairobi’s Nyayo Estate have staged demonstrations over what they say is a lack of adequate water.

The residents, numbering 100, were seen and heard shouting ‘we want water’ while hitting water jerrycans with sticks.

“We can not go on like this, we are suffering and this situation if not handled will soon turn to a health hazard” one of the demonstrators told Nairobi News.

The residential area located next to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has experienced consistent water shortages for the better part of the past decade.

The protestors also say they are subjected to harsh water rationing conditions and at times only access the basic commodity once or twice a week.

They have now called on the authorities, including the Nairobi County government and Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to step in and solve this challenge.