NYS recruits to get 30 per cent of state jobs

President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour during the National Youth Service recruits passing out parade at the National Youth Service Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County. PHOTO | PPS

President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour during the National Youth Service recruits passing out parade at the National Youth Service Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County. PHOTO | PPS





National Youth Service (NYS) recruits will now be able to access 30 per cent of government job vacancies.

President William Ruto made the directive at Gilgil, Nakuru County on Friday March 3, 2023 during the NYS recruits passing out parade.

The president said the move is aimed at encouraging and motivating the youth to join their path to national service and productivity.

“I am directing the ministries of Defence, Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage as well as the Interior and National Administration to allocate at least 30 per cent of their vacancies to NYS servicemen and women,” President Ruto said.

The president praised the role played by the sector in nurturing talent among the youth.

Also read: Malala heads to Kisumu to open UDA office in Raila’s backyard

At the same time, the Head of State said the number of those joining NYS will be doubled during future intakes.

“We want to enhance annual intake from 10,000 to 20,000 youths, while at the same time broadening the pipeline of qualified youths into the public and private sector as well as self-employment,” he said.

The president said the youth play an important role in the development of the country, saying the Government will continue to nurture their talents so as to make use of their expertise.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa said NYS will continue to empower youth for skills development.

“NYS has aligned its activities in line with the Kenya Kwanza development especially in agriculture, housing and infrastructure among others,” said Ms Jumwa.

Also read: Michuki’s daughter quits Agricultural Finance Corporation job

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika praised the role played by NYS in the economic transformation of the country.

“NYS has equipment that has greatly helped in the improvement of roads and provision of water in rural areas,” said Ms Kihika.

NYS was established in 1964 to train young people in important national matters. In 2019, the organization was transformed from a state department to a fully-fledged semi-autonomous state corporation after enactment of NYS act, 2018 by the Kenyan parliament.

About 30,000 youth are recruited annually and trained in various skills (paramilitary, engineering, fashion and design, business management, catering, agriculture, secretarial, plant operation, construction, driving) and prepared for other national matters such as service in the armed forces, national reconstruction, etc.

Also read: Kenya Square: Inside government’s grand plans to counter China Square