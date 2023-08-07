Ohangla star Atommy Sifa blasts ‘ungrateful’ politicians in social media plea





Musician Tom Mboya Angaga, popularly known as Atommy Sifa, has turned to social media as his only hope for seeking financial assistance after his resources were drained due to unforeseen circumstances.

Sifa said Facebook and tiktok are his only hope of getting financial aid.

The musician has been trending over the past few days after videos of him lamenting about hardship were featured online.

Sifa said he would wish to sing but he is unable to do so because he does not have the necessary tools.

In other videos, he accused politicians of sidelining him despite his effort to sing praise songs for them during campaigns which, according to him, added their popularity.

“Some of the people who have been appointed in offices never participated in building the popularity of the politicians. But I did and I was sidelined when jobs were being given out,” Sifa said in one of the videos.

He told Nairobi News that music is his main source of income.

However he can no longer sing because he does not have musical instruments.

This, he said, has affected his attempts to get back on his feet to continue with his music career which flopped more than three years ago.

“I have tried to put effort to re-launch myself but all my attempts have failed. Attempts to get help from fans and well-wishers through other means have also failed,” Mr Angaga said.

He has now turned to social media as his only hope.

He said he will continue posting videos on social media until he gets attention and probably help.

Sifa said his instruments were stolen from a club he owns in his village.

The club called Rock City Jungle resort is also facing downtime as the number of guests going there keeps reducing.

The musician said theft of musical instruments affected the career of 15 other people who were performing in his band.

He said the team is now at home with no tangible source of income.

“I want to bring back the team and perform at different events. Our only challenge is the lack of musical instruments,” Mr Angaga said.

According to the musician, breakage at the club made him broke and unable to take care of his family.

At his home in Adiedo in Kanyaluo ward in Homa Bay County, the musician said one of his children should join university this month.

However due to financial constraints, he said the child will stay at home indefinitely.

“Don’t wait until I die to come and mourn me. Please help me when I am still alive,” he told his fans.

His tribulations started sometime in 2021 when he lost his musical instruments.

Sifa came to the national limelight when he composed a song praising formerpPresident Uhuru Kenyatta in the run up to the 2017 presidential poll.

But the move led to backlash from politicians and fans in western Kenya region.

In 2017, Sifa composed a song titled “Uhuru Nyale” (Uhuru is able), which was released during the election campaign season. The song was met with controversy and criticism from some who perceived it as an attempt to undermine Raila Odinga, who was the leader of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) party at the time. The backlash was so severe, Sifa says, that he received life-threatening messages, forcing him to flee to Tanzania until tensions had subsided.

But despite returning after the 2017 poll, Sifa said his career has never recovered as he continues to face accusations of attacking Odinga through his music, though he maintains that he did not mention anyone by name and has not been proven guilty of the allegations.

Sifa’s musical career began after losing his parents at a young age and living on the streets in Homa Bay town. However, he managed to get back on his feet by composing Luo Benga music popularly referred to as ‘Ohangla’.

“I have undergone a lot of difficulties. Despite my struggles and uplifting many people, no one has appreciated what I did for them,” he said.

While in exile, he composed a song for the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli. He was paid and decided to use the money to invest in the entertainment industry.

Despite all his tribulations, Sifa said he remains committed to pursuing his passion for music and hopes that it will continue to bring him joy and fulfillment, even as he navigates the challenges of the industry.

