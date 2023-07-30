Parts of Nairobi and Machakos affected by ‘routine’ power interruptions

A Kenya Power technician undertakes maintenance work on a transformer in this file photo.

The Kenya Power Company has notified the public of power interruptions that will affect several parts of the country today (July 30, 2023).

The power interruptions will specifically affect several neighbourhoods in Nairobi and Machakos Counties.

In Nairobi, the affected areas include South C estate, specifically Total South C, Razzana Hotel, Khalsa Schools, the Criminal of Investigations Department (CID) training school, Kaisungura Road, MOW, Ole Shapara, Muhoho Avenue Junction, Mugoya estate, Akiba Bellavue estate, Al Mubarak estate and Mbungani estate.

Others areas include KLB, MUA, La Maison Royale, South C, Akila Police Station, Leebarn Estate, Maakkah estate, Green Two estate, KMA estate, Boma Hotel, Red Cross Training Institute, Wells Fargo, Kiridi and adjacent areas.

Parts of Machakos County will also be affected by the power interruption, the specific areas being Bakery Solution, Katelembo Offices, Katheka Kai, Mua Radar, Mua KQ, Mua GOTV, Media Stream, Kwa Eng. Kiilu, Mua Kaseve and adjacent areas.

On Friday, Makueni and Homa Bay Counties were similarly affected by power interruptions. In Makueni County the affected areas were parts of Mombasa Road and Nunguni. Also affected were parts of Sultan Town, Sultan Police Station, Holy Ghost Schools, Kalimbini, Ngokomi, Kothithu, Kogwai, Kima, Malili, Enzai, and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay the affected areas were Nyangieya, Kwolo, Rangwe, Ombek, Katanga, Fred Janam, Nyaligosi, Nyagiya, Kwoyo, Aoolo and adjacent areas.

Other areas in the County that were affected were Nyalenda, Nyadiwa, Wire, Rawinji, Dan Hills, Maganga, Kolo Kotieno, Ongamo, Raganji and adjacent areas.

