Exclusive: Akothee’s firstborn daughter Vesha launches club business

Vesha Okello (right) and other guests during the grand opening of her Chateau 254 Cellar Gastro Club. PHOTOS | WILFRED NYANGARESI

It was a Friday evening of glitz and glamour at the grand opening of Chateau 254 Cellar Gastro Club, the brainchild of Vesha Okello, the daughter of renowned Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee.

The event, attended by the who is who of the entertainment industry, showcased Vesha’s entrepreneurial prowess as she unveiled her new establishment.

Addressing the audience, Vesha expressed her elation at finally turning her dreams into reality through her savings.

She humbly credited her mother as her motivation and guiding light in her journey to becoming the person she is today.

“In life, you need to find people who believe in you more than you believe in yourself, and they will help you achieve more than you ever thought possible,” Vesha said amid applause from the audience.

A beaming Akothee, who was visibly proud of her daughter’s achievement, stood beside Vesha.

The exclusive event promised a captivating journey through a world of exquisite wines and gourmet delights, leaving the guests eager to savor the culinary experience.

Vesha urged all those present to be a part of this unforgettable experience.

Among the VIP guests at the event was nominated senator Karen Nyamu, who praised Vesha for her entrepreneurial skills and wished her success in her new venture.

Ms Nyamu spoke highly of Vesha ‘s determination and commended her for taking the initiative to make her mark in the world.

The event was hosted by the talented comedian, Dr Ofweneke, who added a touch of humor to the occasion, keeping the audience entertained throughout the evening.

Akothee’s manager, Nelly Oak, who was also present at the event, congratulated Vesha while expressing admiration for her incredible journey.

“I have witnessed your growth, and I celebrate you. The future looks bright ahead,” Nelly Oak said.

The grand opening saw an impressive lineup of celebrities gracing the occasion, including media personality Betty Kyallo, content creator Maureen Waititu, radio presenter Mwende Macharia, model Sean Andrew, beauty influencer Phoinah Beauty, and actress Sandra Dacha, among many others.

