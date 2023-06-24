Pastor Odero back in business as he breaks ground for church’s Kisii branch

Pastor Ezekiel Odero conduct a Sunday Service at the New Life Prayer Centre Church in Mavueni area, Kilifi County in this photo taken on May 7, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

It is clear that New Life Prayer Center and Church leader, Pastor Ezekiel Odero is fully back in business after recently finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

Just weeks after being released on a Sh3 million bond and having his bank accounts unfrozen, Pastor Odero was on Saturday in Kisii for the groundbreaking ceremony of a branch of his church in Kisii County.

The renowned televangelist led prayers and dedicated the ground in preparation for the construction of a grand mega-church, which will be overseen by his younger brother, Gillack Odero.

“I came here for a service, a dedication service. This branch has been in a certain place, but now they are relocating to another place. And as a spiritual father, it is my duty to come and bless the land and the peace of land where they are coming to put up the new church. This one is a bit bigger than the other one; this one is over a 13-acre piece of land, and that’s why I am here,” Pastor Odero said.

He also expressed his joy in witnessing the relocation of the branch to a larger and more spacious area. The church was relocated from Rianyabaro in Suneka, Bonchari constituency, to Mosocho.

He however acknowledged the challenges his church faced in securing the new and expansive piece of land.

As the construction of the mega-church begins, Pastor Odero and New Life Prayer Center congregation anticipate the transformative impact this new facility will have on the local community.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Pastor Odero expressed gratitude to the government for granting him permission to attend and preach at the event.

He had previously been barred from holding a church service in Machakos and subsequently arrested and charged over suspected controversial preaching in Mavueni.

