Stivo Simple Boy hana kitu: Artiste’s wife pleads for help

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY





Kenyan artiste Stivo Simple Boy is broke, his wife Grace Atieno has revealed. While expressing concerns over what she termed as mismanagement by hubby’s team, the artiste’s wife is now appealing for financial assistance from the public.

Atieno candidly shared the extent of the artiste’s financial struggles.

“Stivo hana kitu anateseka (Stivo doesn’t have anything, he is suffering),” she said in an interview with a local online platform.

Atieno also claimed that some unnamed persons have taken over the artiste’s social media handles for their own gain.

“People always think that Stevo is the one using his Instagram and TikTok account. But it’s not him. Some people complain that if they want to send him something small, they cannot find him, this is because he is not the one managing the accounts. Anaumia sana (he is suffering) and this always hurts me,” Atieno said in the interview.

She further claimed that her husband’s management team has taken advantage of him, potentially contributing to his financial challenges.

Atieno made a passionate plea for financial assistance on behalf of Stivo Simple Boy. Recognizing the immense support and love he has received from his fans throughout his career, Atieno expressed hope that their collective generosity will alleviate his current struggles.

Stivo Simple Boy is known for his unique musical style and inspiring lyrics which has endured him to his fans.

One of his popular songs, Vijana Tuache Mihadarati resonated well with his fans and propelled him music stardom.

Atieno’s revelations highlight some of the challenges Kenyan artistes struggle with behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, renowned comedian Eric Omondi has reacted to these developments by saying something must be done to stop the government from taxing content creators.

“Kama Stivo ako hivi na bado mnataka ku tax ma upcoming. We will have a lot of these posts in the next one year. We have to do something if the Government won’t,” Omondi said.

