Man in trouble for assaulting his wife over infidelity claims

Martin Njagi when he appeared before at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A 46-year-old man who allegedly struck his wife with a metal bar during a domestic row has been charged with assault and causing her bodily harm.

Martin Njagi is accused of assaulting and injuring the complainant, whom he accused of having an affair with another man, at their house in Zimmerman Estate in Kasarani Sub County within Nairobi on June 21 this year contrary to section 251 of the penal code.

On that day, the complainant was home when the accused arrived in the evening and took her phone to sift through messages to establish if she had been communicating with her alleged lover.

The suspect claimed that his wife was exchanging messages with another man and he was seeking his number but could not get it.

After failing to get his wife’s purported lover’s number, the accused reportedly became violent, took a piece of metal and hit his wife on the face.

He is then continued raining blows and kicks on the victim before she escaped and proceeded to a nearby police post where she reported the matter.

The complainant later went to the hospital where she sought treatment before recording a statement over the incident, leading that suspect’s arrest.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts and sought lenient bail and bond terms through an advocate. Mr Njagi told the court that his wife packed and left him after the incident.

The accused was released on a bond of Sh100,000 without an option of a cash bail. The case will be mentioned on July 31, 2023 for a pretrial.

