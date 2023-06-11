Police on the trail of suspects after Chinese couple robbed Sh4 million

A picture of a wanted suspect who robbed a Chinese National Sh4 million that was released by police.

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect linked to an incident where a Chinese couple were recently robbed in Juja, Kiambu county.

Police who have released the suspect’s photo said the robbery left the couple hospitalized. They also lost Sh4 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was part of a five-man gang that included three men dressed in police uniforms, when they intercepted a vehicle carrying the couple before making away with Sh4 million.

“The couple had withdrawn the cash from a bank at Chiromo in Nairobi, before heading to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry,” said DCI in a statement.

DCI added that the couple was blocked by a white Toyota Axio registration number KDD 189P as they drove along Bob Haris Road.

“Five thugs jumped out of the car and forcefully gained entry into their vehicle, making away with the cash,” it added.

Police have asked members of the public to help with any information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect.

In November 2022, a Chinese national accused two traffic police officers of stealing Sh1 million from him.

According to a police report Liz Zhixin claimed that he was stopped by the two officers while driving from Westlands towards Junction Mall along Othaya Road.

The report said that one of the officers opened the back seat of the vehicle and took an envelope containing Sh1 million and left behind his work cap (traffic cap).

The officers left in a car registration number KCL 762.

The Chinese national did not manage to get the last letter of the registration number of the Toyota Fielder which was white.

According to Zhixin, the two officers drove toward Gitanga Road.

In February of the same year, police launched a manhunt for a gang that robbed a Chinese national of Sh5.2 million that he was taking to a bank in South B area, Nairobi.

The victim identified as Shan Xiu Min, who is an accountant at a firm in the city, said the stated amount, which was to be deposited at a local bank along Mombasa Road, was in local currency.

He was in the company of a driver, and when they reached at Bellevue area, the driver stopped claiming he had been flagged down by police.

And in the process, two men armed with knives approached the car and threw the Chinese out of the car before they drove off with the driver.

