Police probe rally driver Maxime Wahome’s movements on the night her boyfriend Assa Khan died

Celebrated rally driver Maxine Wahome in the dock over the death of former boyfriend Assad Khan Photo: Richard Munguti

Police have asked celebrity rally driver Maxime Wahome to account for her time and movements on the night her late boyfriend Assa Khan sustained serious injuries that led to his death.

This amid reports from sources that Ms Wahome will likely be charged with murder, or an inquest will be formed to establish the cause of Khan’s death.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Ms Wahome’s lawyer Steve Kimathi also confirmed Police have forwarded the file containing the investigations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and further action.

“Police have concluded piecing together the evidence surrounding the mysterious death of Assad and they have forwarded the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution,” said Steve Kimathi.

Kimathi revealed when her Ms Wahome reported to the Investigating Officer on January 26,2023, she was questioned about her itinerary of events and movements on the evening of December 11, 2022, before and after Assad was fatally assaulted.

Assad who was assaulted on December 12, 2022, and left with serious injuries in Nairobi was rescued by his younger brother Adil Khan who rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, and later transferred to Avenue Hospital where he died four days later.

Kimathi told the Nairobi News that police have also taken details of the taxi cab Ms Wahome used on the night she returned home after a dinner party with her sister.

“During the last two show-ups to the Investigating Officer at the Kilimani Police Station Ms Wahome has only been asked about her December 11, 2022 movements and the places she visited before her nasty altercation with Assad,” Kimathi recounted to the Nation.

He elaborated that the scene of crimes officer has presented photographs taken from the house of the estranged couple.

“Reports on the reconstruction of the scene including photographs and videos have been put together and presented to the ODPP for perusal and advice ahead of Mondays (January 30, 2023) mention of the case at the Milimani law courts,” said Kimathi.

He added the postmortem report and the medical treatments notes which forms part of the evidence in possible murder investigations have been attached to the voluminous file.

He also said police have received the DNA profiling reports from the government chemist.

“Police have recorded statements from many witnesses who are listed to testify against Maxine,” Kimathi stated.

When the case came up for directions two weeks ago the state prosecutor James Gachoka said the nature of investigations against Maxine have changed and now she is being probed for murder of the deceased rally ace.

Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi at the Milimani law courts ordered the case be mentioned on January 30, 2023 for the prosecution to state whether they are charging Maxine with murder of Assad or not.

“The circumstances in this investigation have changed following the death of the Assad last December. Maxine is now being investigated for murder and not grievous harm. I request the matter to be mentioned in 14 days,” Gachoka told the court.

Khan’s family has engaged lawyer Cliff Ombeta to watch brief for them in the case.

“We have written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to further investigate some areas we feel as a family need to be covered,” Ombeta said.

Ombeta and Kimathi exchanged bitterly as to whether the former can address court or not in the matter pending.

But Ombeta told the court victims have equal rights just like suspects in a criminal case.