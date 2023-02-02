Popular Swahili anchor leaves Radio Maisha after 13 years





Popular Swahili news anchor Beatrice Maganga has quit the airwaves after 13 years of service at Radio Maisha.

Through a brief notice on her social media account, Ms Maganga thanked her listeners and followers, promising to keep them updated on her next move.

She, however, acknowledged the Standard Media Group PLC-owned station for nurturing her career for the last decade.

“Hallo mashabiki wangu! Kuwajulisha tu, nmeondoka Radio Maisha, kituo ambacho kimenikuza kwa miaka 13 sasa na nashkuru kwa hilo. Thanks to you my listner. Tutazidi kuwasiliana.

(Hello my fans! Just to inform you, I have left Radio Maisha, which has nurtured me for 13 years and I am grateful for that. Thanks to you my listeners. We will continue to stay in touch),” she wrote on her official Facebook page.)

Maganga is known for her eloquence while casting news and a strong command of one of the national languages – Swahili, which has earned her fame and warmed listeners.

She is among the veteran female journalists who have worked diligently to shine in the media industry, a profession that men previously dominated.

Beatrice is among the journalists who keep most of their life affairs private and off the social media platforms.

Some of her colleagues lauded her immense contribution and support in nurturing them.

“You have been a great help to me personally. The one thing and most important thing I have learned from you is a heart to help others.

Wow! Always ready to help someone grow. I remember when I joined Radio Maisha ten years ago, you taught me how to use Myriad, importing and exporting cart numbers, editing audio within Myriad, HouseStyle Scripting and many more.

Whenever I had questions and challenges, you would answer them. You have a pure heart,” wrote Esther Kirong’ Chepkoech.

Maganga joins the list of journalists who recently quit the media industry.

A few days ago, Kamene Goro announced she is leaving Kiss FM, one of the Radio Africa Group-owned radio stations, after a three-year service.

