Prayerless! Prophet Lovy Longomba shames American parents for endangering their kids





Prophet Lovy Elias Longomba shamed Americans for being set free spiritually by Africans when it was them that first came to set Africans free with missionary work spiritually.

He preached this last Sunday at his California-based church, saying that American children were in danger because their parents had forgotten to pray.

He brought this up as he prayed for a little black American girl who was accompanied onto the Revelation Church’s altar by two adults and appeared to be no more than 10 years old.

Also read: From the pub to the pulpit: Secular musicians turned to preachers

It was said that an evil spirit possessed her.

“Look at this. Look at the little girl. I want you to pay attention. Our children are being destroyed because parents you are failing to pray. This is wrong! You have forgotten your God. You have given in to the pressures of this world, in to the systems of this world.

The little children are suffering. This ought never to be. This is wrong. Go back to prayer! America, go back to prayer! You should be ashamed.

That being the nation that brought the word of God, God is bringing Africans to set you free. You should be ashamed. Does God have to bring other people from another continent to set you free?

Also read: Lovy: This is what really killed my brother Christian Longomba

Yet this is the land of Catherine Kuhlman, the land of Smith Oswald. The land where the great men of God came from? Let me help this little baby, bring her here to me. ‘Evil spirit I command you, leave this child, leave this child. In Jesus’ name. Thank you Holy Spirit” preached Prophet Lovy.

His preaching resonated with several American believers, as sampled by Nairobi News below:

“Prophet Elias, I am a Social Worker who works daily with children and families who literally leave their children for us to care for them in Foster Care!

My heart is shattered at the abuse and neglect! I have been screaming trying to tell people our children are in serious pain and trouble!

I’m soooooo glad you called it out! Americans should be ashamed. I keep trying and believing for their healing and deliverance,” Carolyn said, using the moniker Effectualcalling.

“This hit home!!!!! Thank you so much for this much needed wake up call 👏🔥🙌 📞,” added Abby De La Rosa.

Also read: Lovy Longomba; From secular singer to ‘miracle performer’

“When I first started following your ministry, I told my husband that God is using you to show the standard of Christ to America. I often hear you say that you don’t know why God is using you the way he does but I know and you confirmed it through this message.

You are authentic, knowledgeable, humble, wise, and most importantly, SERIOUS about God and his Kingdom. Your teaching and the power of God to demonstrate miracles, signs, wonders, healings, etc, without notoriety and the need to be selfishly exalted is what is missing from the American church, the days of playing church is OVER! Thank you, thank you, thank you for allowing God to use you and for remaining humble enough to keep the focus on Jesus Christ and salvation. You Sir, are what we need, bless you! ❤️❤️❤️,” continued Dennisa Brown.

“Y’all done made papa mad !!! Enough of saying “kids are acting out for attention.” These kids are crying out because we as parents have dropped the ball 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” said Kalia Johnson.

Also read: Prophet Lovy Elias Logomba now yearning for a daughter