Pwani University accident: Several universities hold vigils for deceased colleagues

As the Pwani University fraternity mourned their friends and staff who died, several other Kenyan universities held vigils in solidarity with their colleagues. PHOTO| COURTESY





Most of the fatalities from the March 30, 2023, bus accident in the Mtara area along the Naivasha-Nakuru Highway, which claimed 18 lives, were students from Pwani University in Kilifi County.

Nairobi News previously reported that the accident occurred on the Kayole bridge wh14-seater public service vehicle that had just joined the highway.

The matatu was destroyed on impact as the bus rolled into a ditch. Before the accident, witnesses said the bus had been speeding, and the driver flickering his headlights at full beam and hooting to get vehicles in front of him to clear a path for him.

It was reported that the bus brakes had failed, and the driver hit three cars before ending up in the ditch.

Following the fatal accident, reports emerged from Pwani University students who claimed the driver had complained of the vehicle’s breaks before they departed for Eldoret for a sports function but the University refuted the claims.

Students from the institution later took to the streets of Kilifi on the night of the accident to demonstrate against their institution.

Despite talks failing between the University and the students after agreeing to hold off on the protests, the students returned to the streets on Friday, March 31, to demonstrate, and matters became violent.

As the Pwani University fraternity mourned their friends and staff who died, several other Kenyan universities held vigils in solidarity with their colleagues.

Kibabii University, Kaimosi Friends University, Murang’a University, St Paul’s University, Garissa University, Zeetech University, several universities from Nakuru County, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, and Egerton University students all held prayers for the survivors and those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

At Egerton, in addition to the prayers and vigil, Pwani University student survivors were hosted at the Njoro-based campus as arrangements were made for their travel back home.

Pwani University will remain closed until April 17, 2023, to allow the University fraternity to pray for survivors and mourn the departed.

Students were asked to leave the campus by 3 pm last Saturday as the University’s Senate said they had made the decision the same day the accident occurred.

