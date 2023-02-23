Raila’s tenure as AU High Representative for Infrastructure lapses

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The African Union (AU) has terminated the mandate of former Kenya Prime Minister Mr Raila Odinga as its envoy.

In an announcement made by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the union wishes Mr Odinga well and that he will still be a valuable person to the union.

“Your role in this journey, Excellency, has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period, which has now come to a happy conclusion,” Mr Faki said.

Mr Odinga was appointed as the High Representative for Infrastructure in Africa on October 20, 2018, during the leadership of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His appointment was a decision of the African Union’s drive to expedite the integration of the continent through infrastructure, to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

Mr Mahamat, in a letter to Mr Odinga, said the African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) will take over the role. The Foreign Affairs ministry confirmed the development.

Mr Odinga’s appointment in 2018, gave him the mandate of building on the work and leadership of the PIDA Presidential Infrastructure Champion Initiative.

In March 2018, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga ended their political differences through a handshake, a move that saw the two work closely. The retired President played a role in Mr Odinga’s AU appointment.

The termination of Mr Odinga’s contract after four years comes as his differences with the new administration of President William Ruto deepen.

The former PM has been leading a series of rallies across the country dismissing the administration of President Ruto as illegitimate.

According to Mr Odinga, the presidential results were rigged in favour of President Ruto. The claims were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Also, his contract ends as his friend Mr Kenyatta starts an election observation mission in Nigeria, a role that he was assigned to by the AU.

