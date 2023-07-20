Remembering Papa Shirandula three years after his death

The late actor Charles Bukeko who was also known as Papa Shirandula. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The cast members of TV show Papa Shirandula are paying heartfelt tributes to their beloved co-star, Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula, as they mark the third anniversary of his death.

Several cast members have paid glowing tribute to the late Bukeko on social media, while reminiscing the impact he had on their lives and the memories they shared together.

Bukeko, a renowned actor and comedian, tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 58. He succumbed to breathing complications while awaiting treatment at a local hospital. His death was announced by his wife, Beatrice Bukeko, who was by his side during his final moments.

Among those who have paid tribute to the late actor is Kenneth Gichoya, aka Njoro, who shared cherished pictures of himself with Papa Shirandula, including a poignant image of himself at the graveside.

“Three years today we buried Papashirandula. Bado ninalia my big brother. Continue resting in peace. He had a larger-than-life personality and continues to be missed on our TV screens. RIP Papa,” Gichoya wrote.

Mary Airo aka Mama Nyaguthi, also paid tribute to the late actor.

“Today marks exactly three years since we buried this great man Charles Bukeko, aka Papa Shirandula. This man contributed positively to our lives. He loved us as his children and was the gateway to opportunities in our lives. I will forever be grateful. Continue resting in peace, Pap.”

Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwour aka Jalang’o, shared an emotional tribute, recounting the challenges they faced during Papa Shirandula’s burial due to Covid-19 guidelines.

He expressed his sadness at not being able to say a proper goodbye to Papa Shirandula, but he thanked him for everything he had done.

Jalang’o’s tribute read: “…At midnight, we were told the body and family are on their way to Busia! How? No time to ask! Get a flight ticket to Kisumu! We land in Kisumu at 8am, and the funeral service is live on Citizen TV! We get a car running to Busia! While on the way, the burial is over! We get to Papas’ home at 10am, the grave is already cemented and covered! The health officials gave us 30 minutes to stand by the grave and leave Busia county! We asked why? Watu wa Nairobi wako na Corona! Nobody in the village wants even to come closer! Keep resting! Thank you for everything!”

Jacky Vike aka Awinja also shared her poignant memories of the day they buried Papa Shirandula, describing it as one of the darkest days of her life.

She expressed her gratitude for the late actor’s influence on her career and the opportunities he opened up for many others.

Awinja’s tribute read: “Three years ago today, we buried our father Papa Shirandula, still one of the darkest days of my life, but I celebrate him even in his absence. He discovered so many of us, I am grateful! Keep resting Papsy, Paps, Mzae, your legacy lives on!”

May Papa Shirandula’s soul continue resting in peace!

