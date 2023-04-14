Rev Lucy Natasha: Why I don’t speak about my private jet





City preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha is among the flashy pastors in the country.

She is also known to have a taste for luxurious, top-of-the-range cars.

In 2019, she allegedly bought a private jet although the details about that have remained scant.

In a past interview, Rev Natasha justified the supposed jet purchase saying that the Kingdom of God needed money and speed to reach the current generation.

At the time, she also said that she believes if Jesus was the one preaching at this time, he would still need the same resources to reach many people.

In a recent interview with Mpasho.co.ke, Natasha said she said she did not want to speak about her wealth.

Natasha was asked if she owns a private jet and she said:

“We don’t talk about material things because we don’t measure our impact with the material things we have but with the many lives we have been able to touch,” she said.

During the past interview, Natasha also raised concerns about why it was a big deal for a preacher to acquire a private jet while it was okay for a politician to acquire a private jet without it being a big deal.

“I don’t know why people make it a big deal when a preacher gets a private jet and they don’t do the same when a politician does the same. The Kingdom of God needs money and speed if we are to reach out fully to this generation… I trust that if Jesus was preaching during these days, he would be using such facilities,” said Rev Natasha.

During the interview with Mpasho, Natasha also spoke about her sharply dressed security team.

According to the woman of God, her church has a protocol and order She said her security team is just her spiritual sons and daughters of the ministry.

The reason she walks around with them is that her ministry goes to different parts of the country where there are cases of insecurity.

“We can’t be able to see people’s things being insecure. We have to be protected with good security. It’s for the ministry where we do which include charity through Natasha’s hand of compassion ministry.”

The flamboyant preacher has always awed us with her style, ranging from gorgeous outfits to expensive pieces of jewellery.

She said she ‘slays and pray.”

