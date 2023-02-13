Rihanna confirms pregnancy, delivers Super Bowl halftime stunner

Rihanna on March 15, 2018 accused Snapchat of shaming domestic abuse victims after an advertisement made light of her beating by fellow pop star Chris Brown. PHOTO| AFP

International pop star Rihanna yesterday revealed she’s expecting her second child during the Super Bowl halftime show barely a year after welcoming her first child.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit, a red jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau.

Rihanna’s tight clothing suggested a baby bump and sparked off a wave of social media speculation. After the show concluded, Rihanna’s representative confirmed the singer is indeed pregnant.

Revealing her belly to over 70,000 fans, Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to star in a halftime show and delivered a sensational performance.

Fans went wild across social media, with many celebrities, including her infamous ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, posting their well-wishes.

The Fenty mogul made her triumphant return to music on Sunday when she rocked the star-studded State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with nothing short of an incredible performance.

Beyond the many humorous quips that flooded social media was a tidal wave of heartfelt congratulations for the Grammy-winning icon.

The Super Bowl is the music industry’s premiere showcase and has featured performers including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and the Rolling Stones. The broadcast usually draws about 100 million viewers in the United States, with more tuning in from around the world.

The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

Rihanna first revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, after she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City.

It’s been almost nine months since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son–and everything leading up to now has been an absolute whirlwind when it comes to the couple’s public disclosure of their son’s name.

Prior to the Superbowl performance, when Riri was first asked to do the event, she expressed uncertainty saying she wasn’t sure about doing such a big performance so close to the birth of her son. “I’m three months postpartum, should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,” she remarked in an interview.

Ultimately though, she decided to do it. “When you become a mom, something happens where you feel like you can take on the world–like you can do anything,” she said.

The Halftime show was her first show in seven years but she said, “It’s important for my son to see that.”

