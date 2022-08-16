RIP: Missing IEBC officer found dead in Kajiado





Missing Embakasi East Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer has been found dead.

The body of Daniel Mbolu Musyoka has been found in Kajiado.

Police officers from Loitoktok, Kajiado South sub-county were alerted over the presence of the body of a middle aged man in forest.

Confirming the incident, police who visited the scene noted that the deceased seemed to have been tortured to death.

The police said the body was naked, though the man’s clothes — a track suit and a Maasai shuka — were found at the edge of the valley.

Police added that there were visible signs of struggle and torture on the victim’s body.

No identification documents were recovered near the man’s body.

He was identified by his sisters, Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya, at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

“The body of the deceased, vide my earlier OB no 20/15/08/2022 has been identified as of one Daniel Mbolu Musyoka by his sisters, namely Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub-county mortuary,” the police report says.

The 53-year-old IEBC staffer went missing on August 11, after excusing himself to make a phone call at around 9.45am.

In a media briefing on Friday at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the elections official was last seen at the East African School of Aviation tallying centre where he had been escorted by his bodyguard.

Mr Musyoka has worked for the IEB) for 13 years.

He was posted to Loitoktok but was later transferred to Embakasi East in May.

By the time Mr Musyoka disappeared, he was about to declare the winners in the National Assembly and County Assembly contests.

Those who interacted with him said he excused himself to pick a call before he went missing. His deputy took over and announced the results.