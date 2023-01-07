Ruto defends government’s move to register farmers across the country

President William Ruto addresses a congregation at Siloam Ministries Church in Kisauni, Mombasa County where he attended the New Year's Sunday service. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

President William Ruto addresses a congregation at Siloam Ministries Church in Kisauni, Mombasa County where he attended the New Year's Sunday service. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI





President William Ruto has said the ongoing farmers registration exercise across the country is aimed at addressing challenges facing the agricultural sector.

The exercise, President Ruto said, will be a game changer in the country as his government gears towards addressing food shortage.

The head of state also said by leveraging on technology, the many challenges farmers go through, such as middlemen, will be effectively tackled.

Also read: Former KTN journalist Michael Gitonga appointed Secretary for State Functions

“It will be easier to drive out cartels in the sector. Leveraging technology will make government services more efficient and accessible,” President Ruto said.

According to President, the move will enable farmers to have easier access to the subsidized fertiliser as the country awaits the onset of the long rains season in February.

Also read: Ruto urges Cabinet to hasten process of digitizing government operations

“We are registering our farmers right from one who owns an acre up to 2, 000 acres,” the president said on Friday while addressing Cabinet Secretaries and the Principal Secretaries at Nanyuki’s Fairmount Mount Kenya Safari Club.

The registration exercise is being undertaken by chiefs, their assistants and Nyumba Kumi Initiative leaders, under Deputy County Commissioners’ (DCC) supervision.

The government has ordered importation of 6 million bags of fertiliser by February, which will be distributed across the country under subsidy programme.