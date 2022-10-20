Ruto puts trigger happy police officers on notice

President William Ruto in his first public holiday celebration

President William Ruto has put on notice police officers who kill innocent Kenyans in the line of duty.

He spoke during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Nairobi on October 20, 2022.

He also ordered investigations into the death of Kenyans reportedly in the hands of officers attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) adding that those found culpable be punished.

The SSU was until recently a department under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“With urgency, investigations must commence so that those found capable are held to account,” he said.

President Ruto’s order comes days after his government said many Kenyans had lost their lives at the hands of police officers during former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Some were reportedly abducted and have never been seen to date.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also consistently claimed he was harassed by the DCI when he was arrested in relation to economic crimes in early 2022.

The Head of State added his government was keen to bring changes to the police force to ensure Kenyans are well protected.

He also stressed there must be robust mechanisms throughout the police service to maintain high professional standards, scrupulous adherence to the rule of law, and accountability of actions.

President Ruto’s comments come a day after new DCI boss Amin Mohammed made changes to the structure and management of the entity.

In the mini-reshuffle, Nicholas Kamwende, the Director of Planning, was named DCI Deputy Director General.

Kamwende takes over from Hamisi Massa who proceeds on terminal leave.

Also, former director of reforms at DCI Eliud Lagat has taken over at the Investigations Bureau (IB).

Lagat took over from John Gachomo who was sent to replace Mohamed Amin at the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

The new director of Anti Terror Police Unit will be Johnstone Kola while outgoing ATPU boss Martin Otieno Omumbo will be deployed at the DCI headquarters.

Head of Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Paul Mumo, has been redeployed to the Kenya Police Headquarters at Vigilance House in Nairobi for further allocation of duties.

