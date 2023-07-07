Saba Saba: Schools closed Friday for Raila’s planned demos

Demonstrators engage police in running battles in Mathare slums March 27, 2023 during the anti-government demonstrations. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Demonstrators engage police in running battles in Mathare slums March 27, 2023 during the anti-government demonstrations. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Some schools in Nairobi and its environs have urged parents not to take their children to school on Friday following concerns that demonstrations called by the opposition pose a risk to learners’ safety.

Today’s rallies in Nairobi and other selected towns could see a showdown between opposition leaders, their supporters, and the police as they mark the official start of civil disobedience against the government.

Moi Educational Centre in Nairobi is one of the schools that has suspended Friday classes over the planned Azimio protests.

The school’s principal Mr A. Musyoka in a communiqué, said the planned demonstrations could disrupt transportation and endanger learners.

“We put the safety and security of our learners at the core of everything that we do. Learning will resume on Monday, July 10, 2023,” he said.

Also read: Mountain View MCA Maurice Ochieng outlines Saba Saba protest plans

Parents whose children will travel through the city have also feared that transportation might be affected, inconveniencing them.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga is set to launch a fresh wave of anti-government protests on Friday, July 7, with the start of mass signature collection to signify the withdrawal of Kenya’s sovereignty from President William Ruto and all government officials.

In Nairobi, Mr Odinga is expected to address a rally and launch the signature drive at the historic Kamukunji grounds. Police on Thursday, July 6, warned against demonstrations, saying only a public baraza would be allowed at the venue.

Mr Odinga said they would now take drastic action against President Ruto’s regime because of his actions against Kenyans.

“Ruto is imposing taxes on us without our consent and making laws whose net effect is to make life increasingly difficult. We are here because the taxation situation in the country and the injustices that go with it can no longer be tolerated,” Mr Odinga charged.

He said the demonstrations would be peaceful as he also urged participants to conduct themselves orderly.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Gaucho set to skip Azimio’s Saba Saba protests