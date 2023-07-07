Wajir OCS arrested after firearms disappear from police station





Police in Griftu, Wajir County, have launched investigations into the loss of four firearms stolen from a local police station.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the firearms went missing from the Griftu Police Station armory, on July 7, 2023.

“It was initially thought to be a misplacement, but on further scrutiny the rifles were discovered missing from the station armoury,” the police report read in part.

The four firearms are; a G3 rifle S/no. G3 F89936, an AK 47 rifle S/no Kp 5501679, an AK 47 rifle S/no 5503607, and another AK 47 rifle S/no 5522034.

In addition to the rifles, police realised that 90 rounds of ammunition had also gotten lost, yet the armory had not been broken into.

Currently, sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been deployed and are searching for the missing firearms in the neighborhoods.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Griftu Police Station has been arrested for missing firearms.

This came when the country witnessed an upsurge in attacks by the militia group Al Shabaab.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 6, 2023, ten police officers were injured following an ambush carried out in Mandera County that suspected Al Shabaab militants carried out.

A month ago, four people were arrested after they were found possessing deadly weapons within Garissa County.

The four, identified as Osman Yussuf Gure, 40, Ali Farah Dagane, 39, Ahmed Mohamed Gedi, 29, and Abdullahi Ali Omar, 38, were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Administrative Police Officer attached to the Border Unit and regular police officers.

