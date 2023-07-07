SabaSaba: Raila insists on conviction of Chebukati and reinstatement of Cherera 4





The country’s opposition is back on the streets, putting the Kenya Kwanza government on the spot over the skyrocketing cost of living.

The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, led by Raila Odinga, staged a protest on Friday, July 7, to coincide with Sabasaba Day, reviving the debate on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and calling for reforms at the electoral body.

Saba-Saba is a traditional date for demonstrations to commemorate the protests held across Kenya on July 7, 1990, to demand the opening of democratic space and a multi-party system.

Addressing the protesters at Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Nairobi before heading over to Kamukunji Grounds, the Azimio chief accused former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati of “electoral malpractices ahead of the August 9, 2022 general elections”.

Mr Odinga contested the presidency through the Azimio coalition but lost to Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza), who is now the President of Kenya.

“Wafula Chebukati should be jailed for what he did,” Odinga said.

Azimio challenged the presidential results in the Supreme Court, but the petition was dismissed and President Ruto’s victory was upheld.

IEBC commissioners were divided over the announcement of the final presidential results.

Commissioners Juliana Cherera (Vice Chair), Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’aya rejected the results, which later forced them to resign and others to be sacked following pressure from Kenya Kwanza allied leaders and politicians.

“We want the Cherera 4 reinstated,” insisted Raila Odinga, the ODM party’s leader.

The opposition caravan was dispersed several times by police firing teargas canisters.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Martha Karua (Narc-Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Eugene Wamalwa, Wycliffe Oparanya, and other opposition leaders and politicians.

