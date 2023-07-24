Sabrina Elba speaks about living in her famous hubby’s shadow





Sabrina Elba, wife of the renowned actor Idris Elba, has opened up about the challenges and triumphs of being married to a global star while finding her own unique identity within their marriage.

Speaking candidly on The Break podcast, Sabrina shed light on the struggles she faced in establishing her individuality as the wife of a famous actor. She revealed that critics often attempted to mute her voice and relegate her to the shadows of her husband’s fame.

“I place great importance on maintaining my own identity,” Sabrina shared, highlighting the difficulties of preserving her sense of self when her husband’s persona loomed so large.

It was not an easy task, she admitted, to retain her individuality in the face of someone else’s overpowering presence.

Throughout the interview, Sabrina recounted instances where she felt unfairly treated and dismissed solely because of her association with Idris.

“There’s this attitude towards me that suggests I have no right to speak up or discuss things I care about simply because of my connection to him,” she explained.

Despite encountering such discouraging sentiments, Sabrina refused to be silenced.

“That’s your prerogative,” she declared, “but I am going to express myself, talk, and be whoever I want to be.”

The 35-year-old model also revealed a coping mechanism she employed to shield herself from hurtful remarks. The barrage of hateful comments she often received on her Instagram posts led her to stop checking her comments altogether.

Sabrina acknowledged the importance of mental well-being and made a conscious choice to protect herself from unnecessary negativity.

Sabrina’s journey to finding love and identity alongside Idris began at a jazz party in Vancouver, Canada, on a serendipitous Sunday. She instantly recognized the actor’s uniqueness among the crowd of black men present that night.

Their connection flourished, leading to an engagement on February 10, 2018, during a screening of Idris’s film Yardie at an East London cinema.

Their wedding, a celebration of love and culture, took place in 2019 at the enchanting Ksar Char Bagh Hotel in Marrakesh. The star-studded event featured a memorable performance by Nigerian superstar Davido. British Vogue captured the magical occasion, breaking the news to the world and immortalizing their special day.

Sabrina’s openness about her struggles and triumphs as a partner to a superstar sheds light on the challenges faced by many who find themselves in similar circumstances.

