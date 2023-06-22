Sakaja hands over title deed to Pumwani hospital

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses the county workers at Chater Hall on March 21, 2023 during the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative 2ndwave. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses the county workers at Chater Hall on March 21, 2023 during the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative 2ndwave. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has handed over two thousand title deeds to allottees and 100 public institutions.

Among the 100 public institutions that received the title deeds were Pumwani Maternity Hospital, which has been under threat of land grabbing for years.

The governor was shocked that Pumwani Maternity Hospital had been applying for title deeds since he was a senator, to no avail.

“How come we didn’t have a title deed for Pumwani? At least we’ve sorted that out and we will do more,” said Governor Sakaja.

In 2022, former Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney said Pumwani, Uhuru Park and Central Park and KICC were among the 1,500 public properties without title deeds.

But during the ceremony at the Green Park terminus, the governor said his administration would soon provide title deeds for all public institutions in the county.

He urged the people who received the title deeds to make good use of them, saying that land rates are one of the biggest sources of revenue for the county government and that they expect to improve land rate collection over time.

“There are people who have been using your property for their own negative plans and this must stop,” the governor said.

According to the governor, only 11 percent of Nairobi residents have title deeds, a problem that he said will be solved through his rapid plan initiative which will see about 30 percent of residents possessing their title deeds.

Among the 39 schools which received title deeds are Ngei Primary, Juja Road primary school, Joseph Apudo primary, Mukuru Kayaba primary, Baba Dogo, Bahati primary, Garden Estate primary school, High Ridge primary, Kahawa West, Karen C primary, Kibera primary, Kibora primary, Kirigu primary, Mathare 4A primary, Zawadi primary, Kileleshwa primary, Lavington primary among others.

Also, Kasarani health center has been handed its title deed as well as Ndakaini and Rutu dams.

While speaking at the event, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi said that the battle which has been facing Lavington Primary school for years will come to an end after being handed title deed.

She however expressed dissatisfaction for the 13 acres title deed, yet the school’s land was about 21 acres initially.

“I want to humbly ask your land officers to sit down and tell us where the other acres went to and who is owning it…teachers quarters are inside someone has also come inside the school and this land that has become a private looks so bad,” Elachi said.

Also read: Self group official in court for stealing Sh40,000