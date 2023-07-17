Sanaipei Tande responds to haters over her viral ‘mini-dress’ photo





Kenyan singer and actress, Sanaipei Tande, has addressed her critics and online haters, asserting that she has developed immunity to their negativity.

This after Sanaipei on May 3 stirred up a national conversation with her choice of attire, specifically a mini-dress.

The incident triggered a mixed response among her fans, with some expressing dissatisfaction with her outfit.

The Najuta star opened up about the issue during a live interview with Oga Obinna, saying such negativity doesn’t affect her well-being.

She said criticism used to bother her during her younger years but that is no longer the case.

“When I was 19, these things used to bother me. But now it’s like, you can read into what people are saying, and this person is hating you in a way that is just unintelligent,” Sanaipei said.

She highlighted the futility of engaging with anonymous individuals, questioning the value of arguing with individuals whose background and motives are unknown instead of staying positive and focused.

“Why engage? Do you and appreciate the positive vibes and comments. If you focus on the negative side, you are going down, my dear. So, there are always those people who appreciate you and love you for who you are, and you should follow that,” Sanaipei explained.

The artiste also spoke about her her social media presence, revealing that she is predominantly active on Twitter, despite the prevalence of hate on that platform.

“I was trending on Twitter, but I am not on TikTok, and I am not so much into social media. I like Twitter, even though there is so much hate because the groups and institutions that I follow feed me with information that I need,” she said.

