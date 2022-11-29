Six people that Uhuru is following on Twitter and why





Former president Uhuru Kenyatta has elected to follow the people he is closely working with to restore peace in the Great Lakes on Twitter after making a comeback on the social media platform.

The former president quit Twitter in 2019, citing bullying and abuses, and he made a comeback yesterday with a new handle, ‘@4thPresidentKE’ with its main content being that of his peace mission in DRC, where he is the facilitator of the East African Community (EAC)- led Nairobi Peace Process.

Among the six people, he is following is Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who doubles up as the chairman of the East Africa Community.

Ndayishimiye is spearheading the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Others are African Union chairman Musa Faki Mahamat and two former employees, Nzoika Waita, who served as the Chief of Staff at State House during the ex-president’s reign, and Ambassador Macharia Kamau, the outgoing Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary.

The head of state, speaking while launching the BBI signature drive in 2019, he shed light on why he could not keep up with the platform.

He said he prefers interacting with people personally and engaging them in whatever interests them.

He stated that he deactivated Twitter due to the constant insults and name-calling that flooded his timeline, saying he would rather sleep and engage First Lady Margaret Kenyatta than keep up with the social media platform.

“Ata twitter niliondoka huko nikaona hiyo kitu ni bure ni matusi tu. Unakaa hapo unasoma hulali. Afadhali nilale nipige story na mama…nilale niamke niende kufanya kazi,” he said amid laughter from those attending the BBI event.

Loosely translated to “I’d rather get some sleep after chatting with my wife. I wake up the following day, do my work, and the world continues peacefully.”

The then State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita then said there were “unauthorised” individuals with access to the President’s social media accounts.”All official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken,” Waita said.

However the resurfacing of the former president has had mixed reactions on social media.

