Stanbic Bank breaks silence over lawsuit threats regarding Boyz II Men concert

American band Boyz II Men comprising (from left) Shawn Patrick Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris performs at the Stanbic Yetu Festival at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Stanbic Bank, the sponsor of the Stanbic Yetu Festival, have broken their silence in the wake of threats of a lawsuit following complaints over the performance of American boy band Boyz II Men on June 10, 2023, in Nairobi.

In a Stanbic Bank acknowledged that they had seen the fans’ feedback and noted that the Festival fell short of expectations.

“We acknowledge that key elements of the show fell short of meeting the standards leading to disappointment among music fans who attended the concert. To this end, we have engaged our event organization partner, the Radio Africa Group, with a view of identifying the root cause of the issues presented,” the bank said.

“We want to provide assurance that a comprehensive investigation is underway and an events report will be shared with the sponsors to help inform the organization of future events to ensure that the experience of all attendees meets the expected high standards.”

Their statement comes after the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) threatened to file a class action lawsuit against the event organizers in light of the complaints they received from the concert attendees.

Cofek Program Officer Ms Caroline Njue said they had received numerous complaints regarding the concert in which revelers were charged Sh30,000 for VVIP, Sh15,000 for VIP and Sh8,000 for regular tickets.

“We will then analyze the complaints and raise them with the event organizers. If we don’t secure satisfactory responses, Cofek will take decisive action which may include a class action lawsuit on behalf of the complainants,” said Ms Njue.

Hours later, Cofek revealed they had received threats over their stand on the Boyz II Men concert.

Revelers complained of overcrowding, poor sound quality, screens not working for revelers who couldn’t see the stage and poor location set up with too few tents, food stands and washrooms.

In reaction to Stanbic’s statement, some of those who attended the concert wondered whether their monies would be refunded.

“This statement is just lies.. Just like the ones before. If you’re not refunding, just spare us!!” said Ms Wanja.

“I hope there is also a plan to return the ticket money because that was a very mediocre event,” added Daktari Wanjiru.

“I think people should get refunds!! Otherwise Event organisers will never learn!” said Ken Tash.

