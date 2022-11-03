Tanasha Donna resurfaces with motivational advice to fans

Kenyan model and singer Tanasha Donna performs at Mama Ngina Water Front during the New Year's Eve celebrations on Decemeber 31, 2021. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

After a two-month social media hiatus, singer Tanasha Donna is back with a word from the Holy Scriptures. Tanasha shared on Instagram stories telling her fans to be prayerful.

According to Tanasha, everyone should be grateful for their lives and always remember that they will stay on earth forever.

She adds that human beings tend to be caught up with worldly things.

“Hi everyone. I hope you guys are keeping up well, I just wanted to share something simple, something important, and I just want to remind each of you watching this to keep safe and pray. Never underestimate the power of prayer.”

“Let us be grateful for another day alive. We tend to be so caught up in worldly things that we forget that to Him, we shall return, and we are mortal beings.

We are not here to stay, we tend to think the world is ours, but it is not. Let us not forget to move with love, and kindness, forgive one another, be grateful, and pray. Guys, do not underestimate the power of prayer, that’s all,” Tanasha said.

The mother of one came into the limelight in 2018 after quitting her job as a radio host to date Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

She debuted as a singer the same year with the song ‘Radio,’ which currently has 4,900 views on YouTube.

She welcomed her son Naseeb Junior in 2019 with Diamond Platnumz. Fans had mixed reactions about their relationship with socialite Zari Hassan – who is Diamond’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two older children – warning her that the relationship will not last.

Tanasha parted ways with Diamond the same year and later revealed that the Waah hitmaker was a polygamist, which is why their relationship could not work.

“The only relationship I wanna fix right now is mine with Allah. If you ever see me embarrass myself by competing for a man’s love and attention, slap me. By all means, have him,” she responded to a question from a fan.

In his latest album, Diamond Platinumz, via a song dubbed ‘Nawaza’ he admitted to his inability to be faithful to one woman, and that’s why he can’t marry.

Diamond has four children with different women; they include Zari, the mother of his first and second born Latiffa and Nillan, Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto, the mother of his third born Dylan and Tanasha Donna, the mother of Naseeb Junior.

