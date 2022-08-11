Tanzanians react to how Kenya has conducted its elections
Tanzanians have been surprised at Kenya’s free and fair elections especially the transparent tallying of votes.
Making their declarations on Twitter, the amused Ole Mtetezi, a Tanzanian National asked, “We are shocked that Kenyans can do elections without their internet being shut down.
Election clerks have not been chased away from their stations. Ballot boxes have not disappeared or got lost.
No police officers have disturbed the country’s citizens. How is it possible?”
Check out the tweets below.
Kenya wana demokrasia kutuliko sisi.
— nasra rashid🇰🇪🇹🇿 (@jmwassi) August 11, 2022
Kenya walifika hapo baada ya kuuwana kuna watu walitoa sadaka maisha yao mwaka 2007 sisi tukiendelea hivi na harakati zetu bila kutake action tutendelea kuona mifano tu kwenye nchi zingine..watawala hawajali waka hawastuki na kelele zetu
— Half Genius Spare🇹🇿🇸🇦🔧 (@Adam_mchina) August 11, 2022
Hadi tunaona wivu
— luto (@lutonja) August 11, 2022
Watanzania Tunashangaa Inawezekanaje Kenya Wakafanya Uchaguzi Bila
Kuona internet ikizimwa Kenya
Hakuna aliyepita bila kupingwa
Mawakala hawajafukuzwa vituoni
Maboksi ya Kura hayajapotea
Hakuna Askari wanaosumbua raia
Wasiojulikana hawajawateka wagombea
INAWEZEKANAJE?
— Mchokozi !! (@OleMtetezi) August 10, 2022
Tanzania’s amusement comes because many of its elections are bogged by violence and reports of voter manipulation.
The late President John Magufuli switched off the internet and social media hours before he was announced the winner.
Additionally, the Tanzanian law also banned opinion polls.
And there was little to no avenue for a disgruntled presidential candidate to contest the election results.
This is the main reason that Tanzanians feel they should borrow a leaf from the Kenyan system.
Days before the August 9, 2022 polls, ICT CS Joe Mucheru insisted that the government would not shut down the internet.