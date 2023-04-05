TikToker Azziad Nasenya on undergoing body enhancing surgery





TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya addressed claims she had undergone body-enhancing surgeries to make herself curvier.

Azziad burst into the social media limelight as a tall, slim girl, but over the ensuing months- as money and fame rolled in she added more weight, and her figure became curvier.

Speaking during a live TikTok session, Azziad said that Kenyans got to know her when she had lost about 20 kilograms in the aftermath of suffering a bout of Typhoid.

“People change. That is the first thing. Number two, I’m still growing- I was still growing, so I’m sure my body will change because I’m still young. Number three, before Utawezana and you knew me, I got typhoid around August or September 2019.

For those who have ever suffered from typhoid, you know how bad it is. Before the typhoid, I weighed 65 kilograms, and typhoid ate my weight until I got to 44 kilograms. That is how bad it was.

By the time I was doing Utawezana (a song by Kenyan musicians Mejja and Femi One) and you guys knew me, I had lost way too much weight and I was extremely thin. You understand? Yes. Girls’ bodies are still changing so for me when I see someone saying I went for surgery, I just look at them in disappointment,” explained Azziad.

Azzziad’s weight became a point of discussion paired with her ever-changing face appearance due to make up and weaves/wigs she loves.

In 2021, a year after she went viral and became a social media influencer, many people commented on how she was allegedly eating too much and her body was becoming curvier and appeared more sensual when she recorded her famous TikTok dances.

She also revealed that she had intentionally embarked on gaining her weight back. In the span of her social media career, Azziad has endured trolling and hate comments on a number of things regarding her persona and online activities. In a previous interview, she revealed how she was encouraged to deal with all the online hate.

“When I started, I had something in mind, I had my career to work on and every single thing, so I also didn’t lose that and having my manager who has been in the industry for so long also advised me na kuniambia hate comments you don’t reply to them, this is how you go about it. Focus on yourself. I deleted twitter till now I don’t have it. Because I’m so positive and with all this positivity and bubbliness,” said Azziad.

