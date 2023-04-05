Why Esma Platnumz has enrolled six year old daughter to the gym





Esma Platnumz, the sister of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is the latest celebrity to cave under social media pressure thanks to online bullies.

The mother of two revealed how constant bullying of her second-born daughter’s weight gain led her to enrol at a gym.

A video shared by Esma captures the six-year-old working out under the guidance of a trainer.

“Dada T kaanza Gym rasmi anasema Mmemsema sana 🤣 na trainer wake atakuwa ni @sheby_trainer pale gym ya masaki,” Esma Platnumz said.

This aroused mixed reactions from her fans, who felt that she (Esma) was putting a lot of pressure on the child as what she has is baby fat, which would go away with time.

But others felt that her mother should be concerned on Taraj’s weight.

“Bado ni mdogo haitaji gym anatakonda mwenyewe uyo,” @ladynaaaa said.

“Akitoka hapo anaenda kupiga machapati yake saba Safii analala,” @sarabae_tz said.

“Apelekwe bording huyo tena bording za mkoan mbona mwil utajiregulate wenyewe,” @mbegeyaburekero said.

“The way she plays is enough exercise for a child 🏃‍♀️.:. Just seek advice from Dietician. She just needs a review of her diet #healthy_eating_lifestyles she’s just a young child still growing up & gym isn’t necessary for this princess,” @lioness_100 said.

“1st step watch her diet, gym with poor diet is zero work!” @shon_luogirlnyarnyabeda said.

“Huyo mtoto unamhangaisha tu Bure mumy huo ni mwili wa utoto tu akikuwa utaisha, usimlee mtoto kwa kufata maneno ya Instagram unless unawatangazia hao wenye gym biashara yao,” @tuongelee.uzazi said.

A long-term relationship between Esma and Tanzania actor and businessman Petitman Wakuache resulted to the birth of their daughter Taraj.

Their relationship hit a rough patch even before it became public in 2018. During an interview with Wasafi TV, Esma disclosed that she had parted ways with her baby daddy a long time ago.

“Simpendi mwanaume ambaye yupo kwa ajili ya sifa na hatekelezi vitu aambavyo anavyotakiwa kuvifanya. Kingine ambacho hawakijui mimi na Petit tuliachana muda mrefu,” Esma said at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esma khan (@_esmaplatnumz)

