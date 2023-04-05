WATCH: Great Wall Apartments residents confront man for trying to harm wife





A video has emerged of several residents in the Athi River-based Great Wall Apartments confronting a man living on the fifth floor for allegedly attempting to throw his wife out a window following a domestic dispute last Saturday.

In the video seen by Nairobi News on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, several residents banded together and noiselessly climbed up the stairs to the fifth floor, house number 51, where they went to confront the man of the house late in the night.

Witnesses claimed a woman’s screams had waked them up, and upon investigating, they allegedly saw a naked woman hanging out of a window.

Women could be heard shouting that they had had enough of people being killed after being thrown out of high-rise buildings, as has been in recent cases reported in Nairobi City.

Witnesses said they forcefully broke into the house after residents raised the alarm and rescued the wailing woman.

The neighbours banded around the man of the house and began demanding to know why he had been seen attempting to throw out the woman via the window and even throwing clothes after her.

They demanded an explanation over why domestic violence had to ensue over matters that could be solved amicably.

Still, neither would give the man ample time to explain himself until one woman could be heard telling the neighbours that they couldn’t speak simultaneously.

The man of the house claimed that their domestic issue had been that his wife had slept outside the whole night and returned the following morning, refusing to explain herself or her whereabouts.

Their argument had allegedly begun the previous night as the man claimed his wife insulted him, saying that other men could send her money and fuel cars, unlike him, who arranged payments for her to use the Express Way to get home fast.

The wife allegedly did not do as her husband advised and instead made alternative plans.

The man claimed that this was not the first time he was sleeping outside their home, something he had never done.

Some neighbours could be heard telling the man that was not a reason for him to become violent and attempt to throw his wife out the window.

Nairobi News previously reported several cases of people being thrown out of high-rise buildings following domestic issues.

Among the most high-profile deaths resulting from such instances was the late Jeff Mwathi, who died after allegedly falling off the 10th-floor window in the renowned DJ Fatxo’s apartment.

The case caught national attention, and the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is personally leading investigations after senior government officials demanded his justice.

Other tragic deaths from such instances include the late Joseph Kubende, a renowned political mobilizer, the late 29-year-old Brenda Kawira and the late Blair Muthomi.

Check out the video:

