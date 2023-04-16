TikToker Josh Wonder narrowly escapes eviction by ex-Ajib Gathoni





Popular TikToker Josh Wonder recently revealed to his fans that his ex-girlfriend, Ajib Gathoni, had planned on throwing him out of their shared home.

According to Josh, he was responsible for paying rent and all other house-related expenses during their relationship.

However, as things began to sour between them, Ajib called the house’s owner and requested that all information under Josh’s name be changed to hers. This move would have effectively given her the power to kick Josh out of the house.

“She decides to call the house owner, telling the owner, to change every information in the agrement under my name to hers,” Josh said in a TikTok live session.

“She had not seen that everything was in my name, not hers. The owner of the house was shocked for a bit because he was wondering what was happening.

“She did not know that the house we were in did not have any of her details on them. The owner was very shocked. He told her, ‘I don’t even know who you are, first of all, and can I talk to Josh!’ and when the owner was talking to me I told him I also don’t know what is happening.”

Fortunately, Josh had been smart enough to ensure that the lease was in his name, and the next of kin listed was his brother.

Josh reveals that now in hindsight, he is happy that he “played it smart and made sure that the next of kin [indicated in any of my documents] is my brother. Right now I’d be homeless.”

In hindsight, Josh is glad he had taken steps to protect himself. He asked his fans whose side they were on and whether it was wise to ensure that he did not include Ajib in his next of kin.

Ajib and Josh broke up over infidelity claims, the two were viewed as power couples by avid TikTok fans.

